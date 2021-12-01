Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.46

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 18166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

