Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook stock opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

