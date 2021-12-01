Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 418.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

