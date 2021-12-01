Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $454.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

