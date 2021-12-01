Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.