Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,684 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

