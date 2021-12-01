Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth $378,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

