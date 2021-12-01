LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €127.29.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.