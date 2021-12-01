Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Trading Up 41.6% Over Last Week

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00100479 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org . Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.