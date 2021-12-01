Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$46.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.70. 380,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,842. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$30.55 and a 1-year high of C$45.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.