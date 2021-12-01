Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LABP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

