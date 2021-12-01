Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $54.00. 7,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

