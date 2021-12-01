Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 8th (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:LAAAU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ LAAAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

