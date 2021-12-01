Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.50.
Krystal Biotech stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
