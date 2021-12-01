Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.