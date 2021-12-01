Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12. 372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNTY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

