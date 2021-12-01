Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

