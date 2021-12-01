Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 40,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.