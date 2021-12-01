Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

