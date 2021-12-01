Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $757,956 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.