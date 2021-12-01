Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,007 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 686.7% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

