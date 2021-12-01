Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,678 Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54.

