Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 146,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,180. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

