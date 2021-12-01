Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Shares of KN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Knowles has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

