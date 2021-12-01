Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE:KNX opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

