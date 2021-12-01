KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $428.22

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $428.22 and last traded at $426.31, with a volume of 30127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $408.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

