Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $290.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

