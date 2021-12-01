Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kirby by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

