Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$11.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.58 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.98.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

