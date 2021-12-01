Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

