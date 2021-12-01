Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €787.67 ($895.08).

Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €656.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €701.74.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

