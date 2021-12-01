Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €15.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average is €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.