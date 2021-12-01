KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

KBCSY stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

