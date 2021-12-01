Kava.io Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00216108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.72 or 0.00680768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

