Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KSICU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 277.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 66.4% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

