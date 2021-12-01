Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

