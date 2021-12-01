Julius Bär Gruppe AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.