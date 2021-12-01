JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS JSCPF remained flat at $$30.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. JSR has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $31.50.
JSR Company Profile
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.