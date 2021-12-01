JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.