JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Neutral

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

