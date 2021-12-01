Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

NYSE KFS opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

