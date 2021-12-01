Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.