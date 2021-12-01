John J. Bryant Sells 4,460 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $73,595,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

