John J. Bryant Sells 4,460 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OSK opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $137.47.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $73,595,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.