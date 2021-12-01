John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

HPI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,512. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

