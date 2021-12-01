Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

VCIT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

