Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.74. 11,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.80 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

