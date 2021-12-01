Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

