Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,963. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.