Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,039. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

