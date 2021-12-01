JOE Market Capitalization Achieves $405.65 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. JOE has a market cap of $405.65 million and $23.13 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00005467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.62 or 0.08136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,988.08 or 0.97767348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021888 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 129,571,417 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

