Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 37944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

